Guernsey charity builds shed at nursery to store important bikes for learning

Video report by Katherine Levy

A charity in Guernsey has built a shed at a local nursery to store bikes needed to help young people learn to cycle.

Help a Guernsey Child built The Webber Shed at the Bright Beginnings Nursery to store the bikes.

The shed was built in memory of the charity's late chairman, Peter Webber.

Now, just over a year after Peter's death, his family and charitable organisations gathered at the nursery for its official opening.

Karyn Le Marquand, Bright Beginnings nursery manager, said: "The children are really loving being able to open the doors and get the bikes out independently, being able to cycle around the playground, get onto the park using their safety equipment so it's great.

"It's given us an opportunity to use lots more bikes from the funds from Peter and being able to develop the children's physical development."