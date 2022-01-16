Thousands in Jersey register for digital Covid vaccine certificates

Thousands of people in Jersey have signed up to use the digital Covid Status Certificate portal since it reopened in mid December.

4,600 people are registered on the system which gives users QR codes to prove they have had their first, second and booster doses.

These can then be used as evidence of vaccination in places including the UK and countries in the EU.

The codes expire after 30 days but new codes can be given out by logging into the portal.

Since the its relaunch on 17 December, an average of 100 people use it each day.

Islanders have to be registered with Yoti and have a OneGov account to access the digital certificate and QR codes.