Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 delayed due to Covid reasons

The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 have been delayed due to Covid reasons.

ITV Channel made the decision to move the event back by three weeks to Thursday 17 February.

The ceremony will still take place at Beau Sejour in Guernsey and voting information remains the same.

Lines still close on Thursday 27 January as previously announced and the winner will not be named until the awards night.

The move is due to a number of Covid related reasons and ITV Channel says the decision to delay was the sensible option.

