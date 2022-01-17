Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees: Cameron Chalmers

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

2021 was the year Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers achieved his life-long dream.

The 400m runner was picked to represent Team GB at The Olympic Games in Tokyo. He ran three times in all, helping the mixed relay team reach the final before narrowly missing out on a medal.

Cameron said: "Overall I'm very happy (with this year). I achieved the one thing I set out to achieve in making The Olympic team. These opportunities don't come around very often so I just tried to savour each moment and make the most of it."

Cameron alongside his Team GB teammates in the mixed 400m relay. Credit: PA Images

After many years of hard work Cameron began his year in Guernsey, breaking the island record for the 400m.

That led him to the British Championships which doubled up as the Olympic trials. He won silver at that event, helping his cause for a spot at The Games.

Cameron added: "It does largely come down to one weekend. I'd hardly had any injury problems all year but on that weekend typically it was the first time I felt any sort of issue. If it was any other weekend I'd have probably walked away but you can't do that on that weekend. It was all or nothing!"

Cameron eventually made it to Tokyo where he ran the opening leg as the mixed relay team reached the 400m relay final. In that final, the Guernsey athlete ran last as Team GB finished sixth.

His Olympic experience continued by running in the men's 400m relay but Team GB failed to qualify for the final.

Cameron at The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Credit: Cameron Chalmers

Despite achieving his ultimate goal, Chalmers is preparing for a big 2022.

Cameron explained: "The three big things are The World Championships, The Commonwealth Games and The European Championships. I'll represent Guernsey at The Commonwealth Games which I'm excited about.

"It's in Birmingham and it's something of a home games so hopefully they'll be some home support. It's the highest level I can represent Guernsey at so it's a big deal for me."

