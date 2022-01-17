Funeral service for ITV journalist Gary Burgess

Friends and family of the much-loved ITV journalist Gary Burgess will gather on Tuesday 18 January for his funeral.

Gary passed away on New Year's Day following a battle with cancer. He was 46.

The service will take place at St Helier Methodist Centre at 11.30am.

Due to coronavirus rules in Jersey, numbers inside the church are strictly limited and places have already been allocated.

However, the funeral can be watched online through a live stream of the service on www.garyburgessfuneral.je.

The public have been asked not to send flowers but to instead consider making a contribution to a fundraising page which has been set up in Gary's honour.

Donations will be shared between three charities close to his heart - Macmillan Jersey, Cancer Research UK and Jersey Hospice Care.