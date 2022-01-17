Guernsey Prison bans visitors and enters special measures after Covid cases

Guernsey Prison has entered special measures and banned visitors after cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

A statement from Governor John De Carteret confirmed that the virus had been found within the prison community and stricter measures were being brought in following discussions with Public Health.

The rules will allow the prison to test the rest of the inmates, with unnecessary mixing being avoided for now.

John De Carteret said: “These measures will remain in place until we have all of the test results and are able to make evidence based decisions on the delivery of our services."