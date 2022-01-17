Guernsey's St John Ambulance charity shop will be closed on Saturdays for the rest of January due to staff shortages.

The store on the Rohais will still be open on weekdays Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

The temporary change is not related to Covid and the shop hopes to return to full opening hours next month.

Proceeds from the shop support the charity's work, with Guernsey's St John marine ambulance called out more than 50 times in 2021 - their busiest year in a decade.