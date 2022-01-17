Man jailed after illegally entering Jersey Airport's runway

A man has been sentenced to a year in prison following a number of offences, including entering Jersey Airport's runway without permission.

34-year-old Paulo Cardoso made his way onto the restricted area in July 2021 after illegally gaining access through the airport's perimeter fence.

He was already on bail after being charged for a series of thefts from vehicles in St Brelade, St Peter and St Mary.

Cardoso was found guilty in November on six counts of theft from an unattended vehicle, theft of a bicycle, 23 attempted thefts and obstructing or interfering with airport operations.

Detective Constable Jeremy Percival said: "This was a hefty spate of thefts from a fairly rural area and thankfully Cardoso was identified soon after reports came in to police.

"Opportunist criminals will often see unlocked vehicles as an easy target and we would urge people to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuable items in their cars or vans."