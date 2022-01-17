Tax returns open in Jersey for 2021

Tax returns have opened in Jersey for 2021.

Emails are being sent out to remind people who completed their form online last year that the portal is now up and running.

Those who previously filled out a paper form will receive one through the post.

The deadline for completing tax returns is 31 May 2022 on paper and 31 July 2022 for online.

More than 24,000 tax returns were submitted online in Jersey last year.

In 2021, nearly 80% of returns were assessed within 30 days.

Taxpayers choosing to submit online for the first time will need to activate their onegov account which requires setting up a digital ID via the Yoti app.

A step-by-step video guide is available here and help can also be accessed through Customer and Local Services on 01534 444444.

Jersey's Revenue Comptroller Richard Summersgill said: “I urge islanders to complete their tax return as soon as they can and ahead of the relevant deadline. This is particularly important for employed people to help ensure that they are paying sufficient tax through the Income Tax Instalment Scheme, to avoid unexpected tax bills in the future."

Married or civil partnership couples are also being reminded they can move to independent taxation from 2023 - although it is stressed people review the options and take professional advice if needed before making a final decision.

More information on how to file a tax return online is available here, while there is also support for workers looking to claim a homeworking allowance if this is not covered by an employer.