Taxi fares in Guernsey to increase by 3% this month

Taxi fares in Guernsey will increase from today (17 January) following a public consultation.

The maximum increase of 3.34% comes after a recent proposal was backed by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure.

The last hike in fares was meant to be in January 2020.

But it was agreed that the taxi federation would not implement 0.7% increase in 2020 as it was below 1%.

The latest rise is therefore a combination of increases from the last two years.

These figures have been calculated in accordance with an established taxi inflation index, known as the 'Halcrow Formula' which takes into account taxi operating costs and earnings.

In practical terms the increases are: