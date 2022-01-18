Babies get ear defenders to protect hearing on noisy Jersey maternity ward

Nurses on Jersey's maternity ward are having to put ear defenders on newborn babies to protect their hearing from construction noise.

The unit is undergoing a major refurbishment after some facilities were described as "inadequate" in a review published in July 2021.

Hospital bosses say noise assessments are being carried out and the ear defenders are "an additional safety precaution".

Figures published in 2021 revealed more women in Jersey were choosing to give birth at home in order to guarantee access to a labour and birthing pool.