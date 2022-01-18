Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees: Maya Le Tissier

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Maya Le Tissier's rise to the top of women's football continued at pace during 2021.

She was a regular starter as Brighton recorded their best ever finish in the Women's Super League and reached the FA Cup semi-finals. Along the way Maya scored her first league goal and helped The Seagulls become the only team to beat eventual champions Chelsea.

Maya celebrates with her teammates following a famous 2-1 victory over WSL champions Chelsea. Credit: Paul Hazlewood / BHAFC

Maya said: "I'd say the Chelsea win was one of the best moments of the year. Finishing sixth as well - the highest finish we've ever had, getting back into the England Under 23s team - that's a big one because you want to be recognised on the international stage. Another highlight was signing a new contract."

Maya put pen to paper on a new deal in September, keeping her at Brighton until 2023. Credit: Paul Hazlewood / BHAFC

Maya's performances on the pitch during 2021 were recognised with many plaudits and awards.

She was named as Brighton's Young Player of the Season and as one of the ten best young players in the world by Goal.

Maya added: "The week after it got announced it went massive! I didn't realise it would go that big. I've never been recognised on a world stage before so to be in the top ten and the only defender as well - it was really cool."

To vote for Maya as Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021, call 0845 606 55 02.

The awards will be held on Thursday 17 February, with voting closing on Thursday 27 January.