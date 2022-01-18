A former child soldier who went on to become a successful hip-hop artist is sharing his story with school children in Jersey.

Emmanuel Jal will speak at St Michael's Prep today (18 January) and Jersey College for Girls and Jersey College Prep on Wednesday (19 January).

He started his life as a child soldier in war-torn Southern Sudan in the 1980s before he was rescued by a British aid worker and smuggled to safety.

He went on to become an award-winning recording artist and peace ambassador, even performing at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party.

Carl Howarth, principal of JCG, hopes his visit will inspire students to think more about the impact we all have on the world and how each of us has a responsibility to make it better.

"Emmanuel Jal is an artist, actor, former child soldier, and political activist; to be able to learn from someone of his background and insight is indeed an honour and rare opportunity for our students."