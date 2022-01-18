Guernsey charity explains the importance of bereavement support

Play video

Monica, a grief counsellor from Guernsey Bereavement Services, gives her advice following the passing of Gary Burgess

A Guernsey charity is highlighting the importance of bereavement counselling for people across the Channel Islands.

The Guernsey Bereavement Service offers counselling support and information to more than 100 islanders every year.

They want to raise awareness of the needs of those experiencing loss and the grieving process as a whole.

"We also want people to be able to grieve and express their emotions," a representative from the service says.

"Bereavement is what happens to you, grief is what you feel and mourning is what you do."

The charity supports those who have experienced loss, enabling people to face their feelings and work through their grief in a safe and confidential environment.

The Guernsey Bereavement Service can be contacted for help and support on 01481 257778 or through email admin@gbs.org.gg