Isolation and border testing relaxed in Guernsey

Border restrictions and isolation requirements are being relaxed in Guernsey from tomorrow (19 January) following a drop in Covid-19 case numbers.

The Civil Contingencies Authority met today (18 January) to discuss the falling case numbers and decided from tomorrow:

There will be no testing or isolation requirements for travellers coming from the Common Travel Area (the UK, Isle of Man, Jersey and the Republic of Ireland).

Fully vaccinated travellers who have come from outside the CTA will no longer need a PCR tests, but will have to have a lateral flow test on the day of arrival.

Those who are not fully vaccinated who comes from outside the CTA will have a PCR test on the day of arrival and day eight, and will have to isolate until a negative result on day eight.

Changes from Monday 24 January:

The work from home guidance will be removed.

The period of self isolation for Covid-19 positive cases will be reduced to six days as long as there are negative lateral flow tests on day five and day six.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said: "We've seen a very encouraging steep drop in positive cases in recent days and, while we also greet such good news with a degree of caution based on how quickly things can change, it has further enhanced the CCA's collective view that we can and should begin to remove measures in a steady and sensible way."