Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees: Chuggy Perchard

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Chuggy Perchard has been an established member of Jersey's cricket team for many years but 2021 was the year when he produced his best cricket to date.

He captained the side as they won the European T20 Qualifiers, putting them one tournament away from reaching the T20 World Cup.

Perchard celebrates with wicket-keeper Jake Dunford Credit: ICC

Chuggy said: "It was a great 2021 for the whole squad. To go through the European Qualifiers undefeated with six wins from six was a great achievement. It was the first time we'd ever done that. It was unbelievable!"

Perchard prepares to bowl a cleverly disguised knuckle-ball Credit: ICC

The tournament was also a personal triumph for Chuggy who finished as the joint leading wicket-taker; four of which came against Denmark when he picked up two wickets in the final over to give his side an unlikely victory.

He added: "The Denmark game was by far my best moment in a Jersey shirt. There was a good spell of death bowling to defend six runs off the last over and get us over the line. It was definitely my proudest moment in my career to date."

Chuggy takes a brilliant diving catch during the win over Denmark Credit: ICC

Perchard will lead the side once again later this year when they head to Zimbabwe for the Global T20 qualifiers. Victory there would see them compete against the best teams in the world at the T20 World Cup.

He continued: "Off the back of a great 2021 we see it as a great opportunity to qualify for the world cup. That's the ambition of everyone in the side and we're not going to rest until we've played in one. The team is only getting better so we're massively excited for the challenge."

The awards will be held on Thursday 17 February, with voting closing on Thursday 27 January.