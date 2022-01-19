Guernsey to hold Holocaust commemorations in April

Guernsey has decided to commemorate the Holocaust in April to align with Yom HaShoah - the day it is marked in Israel.

Members of the Jewish community approached the Dean last year suggesting to align the two days.

The government hopes the new date will encourage more people to take part in the day.

Plans will be developed for the event by a new working group which will include the Dean and members of the Jewish community.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: "While the United Nations designated 27 January as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, countries around the world commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on different dates.

"It was felt that by moving our commemoration to align with the Jewish Yom HaShoah, which takes place in April or May each year, this will give the commemoration a wider audience with a significant multi-faith emphasis. We also hope that the weather will be kinder and enable more islanders to play an active role."

A Holocaust Memorial Day led by the Dean of Guernsey is usually held each year on 27 January at the White Rock, but was not able to go ahead in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Very Reverend Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey, added: "I was delighted to receive an approach from representatives of the Jewish community locally asking for my support in seeking a change to the official date where the island commemorates the Holocaust.

"Yom HaShoah is the recognised commemoration date in Israel and other countries and, while commemorating the Holocaust means a great deal to all faiths and communities as we collectively strive to ensure such atrocities never occur again, aligning with the Jewish community’s wishes felt like the right thing to do.

"I want to thank the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture for being so willing to engage and adapt."