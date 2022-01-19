Jersey could get four day Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate Queen's Jubilee

Jersey could get a four day Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré has suggested Jersey follows Guernsey and the UK in celebrating the Queen's milestone with an extended Bank Holiday weekend.

If his proposition is approved, the May bank holiday on Monday 30 May would be moved to Thursday 2 June with an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June.

2022 will be the 70th year the Queen has been on the throne, making her the first monarch to achieve this milestone.