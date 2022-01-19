Jersey ministers approve proposition to relocate rehab services

Jersey politicians have approved a bid to relocate rehabilitation services away from the island's hospital.

Politicians have today (Wednesday 19 January) approved a proposition to either return the Samares Ward services to Overdale or relocate to another suitable site.

Jersey's Government backed proposals to relocate the island's rehabilitation service, following complaints it had fallen short in the delivery of care to some patients.

Senator Steve Pallet lodged the proposition to move services from the Plemont Ward at Jersey's General hospital, where they have been based since 2020.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf had originally opposed this, but after a a meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday (Tuesday 18 January), it was agreed that the government would back Senator Pallett's plan.