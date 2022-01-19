Jersey ministers drop opposition to relocating rehab services

Jersey's Government have decided to back proposals to relocate the island's rehabilitation service, following complaints it was not providing adequate care.

Senator Steve Pallet wanted the States Assembly to vote for his proposals which would see rehabilitation services either returned to Samares Ward at Overdale, or found a new home. They are currently based at Jersey's General hospital.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf had originally opposed this vote, but after a a meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday (Tuesday 18 January), it was agreed that the government would back Senator Pallett's plan.

It is understood Deputy Renouf does not believe it would be appropriate to return the service to Overdale, but that a more suitable alternative site could be found for the service. In the States yesterday, Deputy Renouf had argued that it was not appropriate for the service to be relocated back to Samares Ward, as work on the new hospital would be starting soon, and it would be too much disruption to have to relocate again.

The rehabilitation service used to be based at Samares Ward, but was moved to Jersey's General Hospital in early 2020, as Ministers said the ward could be needed for Covid patients and the staff who worked there were needed elsewhere.

Deputy Richard Renouf accepted that the service had 'fallen short' for some patients since the move to the General Hospital. However, he insisted that the services offered on-site at the Plemont Ward were achieving 'good patient outcomes' for the majority of those using them and that plans were in place to improve services going forward.

The proposition is due to be discussed this week in the States.