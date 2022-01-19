Jersey woman becomes first female admiral in Royal Navy's history

A Jersey woman has become the first female admiral in the history of the Royal Navy.

Jude Terry will now be responsible for more than 400,000 regular and reservist sailors and Royal Marines.

The 48-year-old said the fact that she is a woman is irrelevant to her post and rank - simply that "someone has to be first".

Since joining the service in 1997, Admiral Terry has served aboard survey vessel HMS Scott and spent two spells with helicopter carrier HMS Ocean, the latter as Commander Logistics during operations in the Baltic and Gulf.

She also helped plan the withdrawal of UK fighting forces from Afghanistan - which involved reducing the footprint of 9,500 personnel to around 5,000.

Admiral Terry hopes her appointment will inspire even more women to join the Royal Navy.

She said: "The world has changed in terms of what people want from life and careers, whatever their gender, and the Navy needs to work to modernise our organisation to support this change - a diverse and inclusive workforce is a better place for all but is also proven to deliver better outcomes."

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said Admiral Terry is "a great example of all the amazing women serving today - and a role model for all who serve and those who follow".