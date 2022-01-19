Long Covid clinic set up in Jersey

Nurses in PPE pushing a patient in a bed in hospital.
Some people have already been referred to the clinic by their GPs. Credit: PA.

A clinic for long Covid patients has been set up at Jersey's General Hospital.

The Government says a doctor is leading on the clinic which is in Outpatients.

Some people have already been referred to the clinic by their GPs.

What is long Covid?

According to the NHS website, people who have had a Covid infection can still suffer from symptoms afterwards.

These include:

  • Extreme tiredness

  • Shortness of breath

  • Problems with memory and concentration

  • Insomnia

  • Dizziness

  • Depression and anxiety

  • Earaches and tinnitus

  • Feeling sick

  • Rashes