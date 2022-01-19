Long Covid clinic set up in Jersey
A clinic for long Covid patients has been set up at Jersey's General Hospital.
The Government says a doctor is leading on the clinic which is in Outpatients.
Some people have already been referred to the clinic by their GPs.
What is long Covid?
According to the NHS website, people who have had a Covid infection can still suffer from symptoms afterwards.
These include:
Extreme tiredness
Shortness of breath
Problems with memory and concentration
Insomnia
Dizziness
Depression and anxiety
Earaches and tinnitus
Feeling sick
Rashes