Requests for French passports to be processed in Jersey during consular visit

French citizens and dual national residents in Jersey will be able to renew their French passports during a consular visit.

The Consulate General of France in London is arranging a visit to Jersey on Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 February, depending on travel restrictions.

The visit will process requests for biometric passports in Jersey from French nationals and dual Franco-British nationals.

The service is limited and will be offered in priority to people with mobility issues or other reasons that make it hard for them to visit London and St Malo, as is usually needed.

People wanting to get or renew their French passport, and who qualifies, must contact the Maison de Normandie et de la Manche on 01534 280 110 before 12pm on Friday 21 January.