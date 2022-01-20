Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 nominees: Alex Scott

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

2021 will be remembered as the breakout year for Guernsey footballer Alex Scott.

He began the year as part of Bristol City's Under 23 side - but by the end of it, he was a regular in their first team, scoring three times in The Championship.

It has been an incredible rise to prominence for the 18-year-old who is now one of the most exciting young talents in England.

Scott celebrates scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over Derby County Credit: PA Images

Alex said: "It's been crazy. I've been grateful for the opportunities I've been given this year.

"My two main highlights were my Bristol City debut and my England debut.

"My first goal was a special one because five minutes earlier I'd missed an open goal! The goal against Derby was probably the best moment for me because it was the only goal of the game."

His impressive performances at club level earned him a call up to England's Under 19 side. It is a moment he treasures closely but admits it was a big shock at the time.

He explained: "When you see your name called up with all these great players that you've grown up watching and hearing about - it was a crazy moment!

"When I was there I was almost dreaming a little bit. To get my first cap against Wales was a really, really special moment."

Bullseye! Alex celebrates after scoring against QPR Credit: PA images

2022 promises to be an exciting year for Alex with many tipping him for great things.

He said: "I just want to keep playing really, keep enjoying my football. I want to try and get as many appearances as I can for Bristol City and hopefully get picked in the Euros squad for England in the summer and the main aim is to win that."

