Businesses in Jersey see surge in local spending

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

Businesses in the Channel Islands say they have seen a huge surge in the number of people choosing to spend local.

Shop owners said the shift in shopping attitudes changed following the pandemic, and lockdown enabled shoppers to rediscover local makers.

Shop owner, Harriet Rouse said "people want a shopping experience and they want to know the story behind the produce".

One shop owner told ITV News that there is "a real appetite for supporting small and supporting local".'. Credit: ITV Channel

A recent UK study has shown that nearly two-thirds of consumers have bought closer to home in the past year, with local spending more than doubling.

Cathryn Ward, Owner of Skaapie said: "I think people want that sense of community and that feeling that you get when you know you've supported a local person, I think it's more satisfying than just getting to your basket on amazon."

A change in shopping habits has meant a variety of local businesses have now opened their doors in Jersey, from The Trading Point to Harriet and Rose.

Both shop owners say there's a real appetite for supporting small and supporting local.