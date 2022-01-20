Charity challenge for Guernsey man who died of cancer aged 43

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A group of islanders are walking around Guernsey in memory of their friend, who died of cancer at the end of last year.

Chris Beale, who was a regular at the Red Lion pub, is survived by his wife, two children and two stepchildren.

Twenty-five of his friends are now walking to raise money for Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief.

So far, more than £4,000 has been raised thanks to generous donations.

Everyone in the group is walking 43 miles each during the month of January, representing the age Chris was when he died just before Christmas Day.

Organiser Vicki Robert said: "Everyone came together as a community and we wanted to do something to give something back to the charity that had supported the family during such a hard time in their lives."

Wife Laura said: "Both times Chris was diagnosed with cancer, they paid for his flights to Southampton. He had to isolate for two weeks because of Covid-19 so they paid for me and my girls to be put up in St Martins, and they helped with the mortgage and things, which I am so grateful for."

The Society for Cancer Relief need up to £150,000 a year to keep running.

Peter Atkinson who chairs the charity said: "We find there is an ever-increasing demand on the funds we raise - the sorts of funds that Laura and the Red Lion Challenge raise is very much appreciated and is the sort of fundraising that allows us to continue what we do."

A JustGiving page has been set up for islanders who want to donate.