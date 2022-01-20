Jersey hospital visits to be allowed following States vote

Jersey residents who do not have Covid-19 will soon be allowed to visit patients in hospital again following a change in the visitation rules.

The States Assembly has voted to approve a proposition put forward by Deputy Tadier, calling for an end to restrictions on visits to Jersey's General Hospital.

It will allow named visitors to see patients in hospital, provided they test negative for coronavirus.

The proposition also says the Minister for Health and Social Services needs to put a "robust system" in place to keep Covid positive people away from visiting the hospital, which Deputy Tadier suggested could include providing evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test. Visitors had been banned from the hospital after patients caught Covid-19 and there were reports of hospital staff receiving verbal abuse when asking visitors to comply with virus controls.

Deputy Tadier called the decision "barbaric" after the rules came into force on Thursday 13 January.