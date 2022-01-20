Jersey Morris dancing group searching for new members

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Jersey's only band of male Morris dancers are once again putting out an appeal for new members.

The Helier Morris Men started performing on the island in 1975 and are the most southerly team in the British Isles.

However, they need new recruits to ensure they can continue entertaining the people of Jersey.

Miles Spencer, who has been a member for around 40 years, said: "The number of active members in the side has dwindled over the last couple of years, but those remaining feel confident that 2022 will allow Morris dancing to return to the streets and again become a regular sight in the island."

New recruits do not need to have any previous experience - rather a willingness to learn and embrace being part of a small community.

The group practices every Monday evening and their next big event is May Day on 1 May.

The traditional English folk dance dates back to the 15th century.