PCR tests available in Guernsey to confirm positive LFT results

Confirmatory PCR tests will once again be available to people in Guernsey who test positive for Covid through a lateral flow test.

In December, the government switched to relying on lateral flow tests as the number of cases in the Bailiwick increased dramatically during the Omicron wave.

Now, people can choose to have a PCR test following a positive lateral flow if they want one, though they are not mandatory. A negative result will mean they will not need to self-isolate.

It has always been the case that symptomatic people testing negative on lateral flows could book a PCR test.

Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "As cases have now dropped so rapidly we are in a position to again offer the flexibility of a PCR test should an islander want it following a positive LFT. This does mean that you can be released immediately if your PCR test is negative. It is not a requirement for anyone to do this, we are offering this option for people who wish to take this up."