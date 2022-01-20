Popular Guernsey coastal landmark damaged by stormy weather

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton

There are concerns one of Guernsey's popular coastal landmarks could become unsafe following storm damage.

Rousse Pier has been deteriorating for some time, but recent stormy weather has resulted in some of the granite stones becoming unstable.

It has led to fears that another spate of bad weather could be catastrophic for the structure.

Darren Mann, from the Rousse Mooring Committee, said: "We are really concerned that it is structurally unsafe for people to use it. I am not a structural engineer, but I would say that we could have catastrophic failure of the pier eventually."

The States carried out stabilisation work in December and will be returning for more repairs at the very next spring tide.

A spokesperson for Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services, said : "By being subjected to the relentless pressures imposed by the sea, our coastal infrastructure is constantly at risk of damage.

This is why all of our coastal walls, piers and slipways are subject to regular inspection, maintenance and, when required, repair."

Rousse Pier was built in the 19th century to protect fishermen's boats and has since become a popular spot for swimmers, divers and kayakers.