Alderney Ambulance Service to get extra £50,000 in funding

Alderney's Ambulance Service will be given an extra £50,000 to upgrade its services, following criticism from a recent report.

The extra money is on top of the current budget of £71,000 and will help to create two paramedic positions which will work with the 11 volunteers.

It comes after an independent report from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), which said the service was 'unsafe' and 'unsustainable'.

The island's only paramedic recently resigned, however St John Ambulance Guernsey says it will provide cover during the month of February.

Some UK paramedics who say they are interested in six-month secondments for the roles are due to visit the island in the next few weeks.

The extra funding was agreed on Tuesday 18 January by the General Services Committee who previously accepted the recommendations by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE). The five members of GSC and the States Members for the island agreed Alderney needs a "long-term fit-for-purpose ambulance service that is cost effective" for residents.

The financing options to pay for the upgraded service will be discussed by the States and the community will be asked for their views.