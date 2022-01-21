Christmas swimming challenge raises nearly £20,000 for Jersey charities

Nearly £20,000 has been raised thanks to the fundraising efforts of islanders braving the freezing cold water.

Throughout December, 281 seasoned swimmers took part in the 12 Bays of Christmas challenge.

It involved swimming in a different bay every day.

Each bay had a special name to coincide with the festive theme - including Bauble Bay, Jingle all the Quaisne and Santa Ouen.

All the money will go to Jersey Hospice Care and National Trust for Jersey.

A similar Christmas swimming challenge took place in Guernsey to benefit Les Bourgs Hospice.

Like in Jersey, all the bays had festive names - such as Baby its Cobo Outside, Porte-let it Snow and Away in Fermain-ger.