Donkey saved from Italian meat market finds forever home in Jersey

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

A donkey has found her forever home in Jersey after being rescued from an Italian meat market.

Ethel, who is now based at Chestnut Farm in St Brelade, was first brought to the island two years ago and "was in a really bad state".

Islanders raised over £3,000 to pay for Ethel to be brought back to health after she developed growths on her nose and leg and needed surgery.

Farm owner Caroline Parsons says: "It took us about six months to build a relationship with her, she was all skin and bone and we think she had been badly abused. She wouldn't go near men, there wasn't the trust there."

But after two years of care and attention, her new owners say she is making excellent progress - and has even developed a love interest with her paddock partner, Emmet.

The greatest cure for Ethel was meeting Emmet. They share a paddock together and it really was love at first sight. Credit: ITV Channel

Caroline says: "They are inseparable. Emmet went over to the UK with Ethel for her operation and stayed with her in the stable the whole time. We just can't separate them - they just love each other."

Ethel's journey in life might have been a difficult one to start with - but she has now found her paradise at Chestnut Farm and the plan is for her to stay there as a therapy donkey, helping islanders who may have been on an equally difficult journey in life.

Caroline adds: "It is all about animal assisted therapy - you can come up, you can have a disability, a difficulty, a trauma and you can relate to the animals and listen to their story and hopefully engage with them."