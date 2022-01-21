Face mask rules to ease in Guernsey secondary schools

Face coverings will not need to be worn in classrooms at Guernsey's secondary schools from next week.

From Monday 24 January, there will no longer be an expectation for students in secondary and post-16 settings to wear a mask in teaching spaces - though they will remain compulsory in communal areas for both staff and students.

Staff in communal areas in primary schools will also need to wear masks.

Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said: "I hope this news will be welcomed by the community and signals further positive steps as we all seek to return to a more normal educational experience.

"I want to thank staff and students for the way they have adhered to the expectation around wearing face coverings in classrooms in recent weeks. In particular, our young people have acted with great maturity and are a credit to the island.

"At this stage we are maintaining the compulsory wearing of face coverings in communal areas but we hope to be able to relax mitigations further in a stage approach over the coming weeks."