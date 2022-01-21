Guernsey cuts isolation period and scraps work from home advice

Officials in Guernsey are today (24 January) scrapping the advice for islanders to work from home.

In addition, the minimum self-isolation period for positive Covid-19 cases is being cut to six days.

That is so long as islanders have no symptoms and receive negative lateral flow tests on day five and six.

The changes coincide with a significant drop in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who heads up the Civil Contingencies Authority, says the fall in cases "further enhanced the CCA's collective view that we can and should begin to remove measures in a steady and sensible way".

In a further move to normality, secondary and post-16 school pupils are no longer required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said: "I hope this news will be welcomed by the community and signals further positive steps as we all seek to return to a more normal educational experience."