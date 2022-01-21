Guernsey's Liberation Day celebrations to be spread across parishes again

Events celebrating Liberation Day will be taking place across Guernsey's parishes again this year.

In previous years, people would gather in St Peter Port to mark the occasion but last year people celebrated in their home parishes in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Following its success, this year will be the same with funding split between douzaines who will host their own events.

The Laying of the Wreath, the Military Parade, Parade Inspection and Town Church Service will still take place in St Peter Port in the morning.

The island-wide cavalcade will take place in the afternoon and the firework display at night.

Islanders will also be able to watch the church service with music, cavalcade and fireworks online as they will be live streamed.

Becky Link, Torteval Senior Constable, said: "I have to say that the 2021 Liberation Day was one of the best.

"In Torteval a Liberation Day church service was organised and then we had a “Bring and Share” lunch in the Parish Hall. At 2pm we walked up to the main road where we had the pleasure of watching the cavalcade. It was fantastic. Having chatted to many, many parishioners everyone agreed it was a brilliant day and so much better than going into Town.

"We appreciate that on the big anniversaries there might be some Town events, but we truly are happy to keep it to the parish."

The government is asking parishes to continue providing the events to islanders for free.

People will be able to see what events are taking place at liberationday.gg.