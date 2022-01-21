Restrictions remain at Jersey's hospital whilst 'safe' visiting system examined

Visiting restrictions will remain at Jersey Hospital whilst a "safe and robust system" to allow visitors is examined.

It comes after the States Assembly voted to approve a proposition put forward by Deputy Tadier, calling for an end to a blanket ban on visits to Jersey's General Hospital.

While there will be no immediate change to the policy, the Health Minister says the situation is under regular review and "all involved are working to resume normal visiting as soon as it is safe to do so."

The temporary visiting restrictions were put in place to protect patients from Covid after some caught the disease from visitors.

The Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "The key consideration continues to be keeping the environment safe within the Hospital where work is ongoing to manage the effects of transmission of Covid into the inpatient bed base. Health and Community Services must continue to do all they can to protect Hospital patients."

He added: "It is understood that is difficult for loved ones not to be able to visit a patient in Hospital. Exceptions for this are in place for people receiving end of life care, for Maternity and SCBU and other exceptional circumstances. Anyone who feels they have exceptional circumstances can call the relevant ward and speak to the ward manager.

"Adult patients attending the Emergency Department still need to come in alone, and children can have one adult with them.

"Anyone coming to the Hospital for an Outpatient appointment or to pick up a prescription from the Hospital Pharmacy is asked not to visit if they have any Covid symptoms.”