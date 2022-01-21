School meal pilot scheme extended in Jersey

A school meal pilot scheme has been extended into two more Jersey schools.

St Martin's and St Peter's primary schools will join the scheme run by charity Caring Cooks and the Government of Jersey.

Children are given a main meal and desert for £2.50 each with some students getting the meals for free.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “It’s vitally important that students have daily access to nutritious food at school, and this scheme can help support parents to achieve that.

“Better nutrition can support children’s learning, and their long-term development, and it’s a key part of our commitment to Putting Children First."

A two-year pilot scheme was launched in 2019 but has been extended because of the pandemic resulting in schools closing.

The government says it hopes to end the pilot in June, with the aim of rolling out the scheme to a further six schools in September.