Unvaccinated patients up to 30 times more likely to be in Jersey's ICU

People in Jersey who are admitted to hospital with coronavirus are up to 30 times more likely to end up in intensive care if they have received less than two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Newly released figures detail the vaccination status of people who were hospitalised because of coronavirus in the latter half of 2021.

It found those who received one or no doses of the vaccine were up to 14 times more likely to be admitted to hospital.

The report focused on people with 'clinical Covid', meaning they were admitted to hospital because of the virus.

Between July and December, 88 people aged 40 years and over were admitted to hospital with clinical COVID.

Thirty five per cent of those were then admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health, says the report should serve as a reminder of the importance of regular vaccination.

“The proportion of non-fully vaccinated Islanders, at the time of the study, who were admitted with Clinical Covid is much higher than those who had been vaccinated with two or more doses.

"This shows that the relative risk of being admitted to hospital was between 3.5 to 14.4 times more likely if you only had one dose or are unvaccinated.

"The risk of admission to ITU due to very severe infection in unvaccinated individuals is higher still."

Patients who were admitted for another reason but subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 were not included in the figures.

The data largely covers the impact of Delta, which was the dominant strain of the virus throughout the final six months of the year.

The first cases of Omicron were identified in the island in December.

The island's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, says the data has had to be published in a way which would not identify individuals.

“As the number of patients data used in this report is sufficient, we have been able to publish a report which is balanced in terms of data quality, transparency and patient confidentiality.

"The regularity of future updates on this will be based on how many patients have been admitted. When there is only a small number of cases this can lead to both unreliable information and the chance for small cohorts of patients to be easily identified.”