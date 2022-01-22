Jersey Airport sees huge rise in passenger numbers

The number of people travelling in and out of Jersey rose dramatically in 2021 when compared to the year before.

Almost 73,000 passengers travelled through Jersey Airport in December, compared to just under 9,000 for the same period in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

This meant the total number of air passengers for 2021 was 61% higher than the previous year.

Saturday 28 August was the busiest day of the year, with 6,240 entering and exiting Jersey.

Sea travel had an equally positive year and saw almost 70% more passengers than 2020.