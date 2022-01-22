Jersey Overseas Aid volunteering programme marks its 50th anniversary

Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) is marking 50 years since it started its volunteering programme.

The charity is the island's official relief agency and has completed over 100 community projects worldwide - with around 1,000 volunteers helping those in need.

Their work often involves sending islanders to some of the world's poorest communities.

Volunteers crossing a river bridge in Nepal in 2011. Credit: Jersey Overseas Aid

Richard Richomme from Jersey Overseas Aid explains how their work puts the Channel Islands on the map and helps others

Richard Richomme has led seven Community Work Projects for the JOA and also received the British Empire Medal in recognition for his voluntary work.

He said: "It fills a gap in my life. I get quite emotional about it, I wouldn't be without it and I'm not unusual.

"Once you're given the opportunity and it's a privilege to be able to help these people, they're some of the poorest people in the world, it's quite humbling. They have absolutely nothing but a smile on their face."

As part of their birthday milestone, the JOA are looking for islanders who volunteered for trips abroad to share their memories, photos and videos by emailing enquiries@joa.je