Jersey rehab patients who paid for care could be due government compensation

Patients who missed out on rehab services at Jersey's Samarès Ward could be due compensation from the government.

Peter Funk, Interim Chair of the Friends of Our New Hospital pressure group, believes people should not be financially out of pocket for private care when public services are not available and suggested the States could foot the bill.

He said: "I think they are certainly in need of the compensation for the services they would have received had Samarès continued. We have several cases where people have been paying on their own account for therapy and that shouldn't be the case."

Play video

Peter Funk believes patients should not have to pay for services they would have received on the Samarès ward

On Wednesday 19 January politicians agreed to either return rehab care to Overdale or move it to a purpose-built site.

The service is currently based at the General Hospital but has been widely criticised for not providing adequate care - leading to the island's Health Minister issuing an apology.

We have contacted Jersey's government for a response to Peter Funk's comments.