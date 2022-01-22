Play video

Dr Ivan Muscat explains why young people should get the Covid booster vaccine

One of Jersey's top medics has called on more young people to get the Covid booster vaccine.

Dr Ivan Muscat says most younger islanders are not fully vaccinated - with only 30-40% receiving their third jab.

He added that uptake is lowest amongst the youngest age groups.

Dr Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, explains: "I would remind people in the younger age groups that although they have a lower risk of hospitalisation because of their age, they nonetheless do benefit from vaccination.

"It will reduce their risk of long Covid, it will reduce the risk to the community because resilience is maintained, so it is really important for them to be vaccinated."

The warning comes as newly released figures revealed that people in Jersey who are admitted to hospital with Covid are up to 30 times more likely to end up in intensive care if they have received less than two doses of the vaccine.