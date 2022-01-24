Care leavers in Jersey to get permanent jobs through apprenticeship scheme

Care leavers in Jersey will soon have access to a paid apprenticeship scheme, which will result in a permanent job.

The 'Apprenticeships First' Strategy was adopted by the States Employment Board at the end of 2021.

In 2021, 76 islanders applied for paid internships in government, where 37 placements were offered and 34 were accepted.

But, in 2021 only eight apprentices were employed by the Government of Jersey.

Under the new Strategy, civil service jobs such as engineering and radiology, will be automatically considered for apprenticeships.

It is hoped the scheme will create a wider-skilled workforce for the island.

Senator John Le Fondré has publicly supported the scheme and hopes it allows the "development of the best on-island talent".

"We will focus on offering apprenticeships to school leavers, and all care leavers will be guaranteed an apprenticeship - and a permanent role - at the end of the programme.

"This will ensure that we attract, retain, and develop the best on-Island talent. It will also build on our work in supporting apprenticeships and internships in 2021."

Government of Jersey hope to launch the 2022 programme as early as this summer.