Fire leaves Jersey's prison without a kitchen

A fire at Jersey's prison has left inmates and staff without a kitchen.

Emergency services were called to HMP La Moye on Saturday (22 January) evening and quickly put out the fire.

Meals for prisoners are currently being cooked off site and will continue for the coming days.

Old kitchen facilities in the prison are currently being prepared for short-term use whilst the main kitchen is repaired.

They are expected to be ready this week and food will be made on site in the temporary facilities for the time being.

Nobody was injured in the blaze and no medical treatment was required.

There is no suggestion that the fire was a result of suspicious activity or deliberate damage.