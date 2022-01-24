Jersey £5 coin created to mark Platinum Jubilee

Two Jersey £5 coins have been released to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

A set of British Isles coins from Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, have also been released as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The Jersey coin features designs by artist Ian Rank-Broadley FRBS and sculptor Luigi Badia on the reverse.

Around the edge of the coin, it has been engraved with ‘HM Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee’ and dates ‘1952-2022’.

The coins are apart of the Westminster Collective and are now available for purchase.