Jersey school holds vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy

A Jersey school is holding a candlelit vigil for the murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was attacked while out running beside a canal in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland on 12 January.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with killing her.

The vigil at Jersey College for Girls will see students lighting candles and reciting poetry in her honour.

In addition, Jersey politicians Constable Karen Shenton-Stone and Deputy Jess Perchard will deliver a speech highlighting the need for action to stop even more violence against women.