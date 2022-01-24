Jersey students come together to 'raise awareness' of violence against women

Students at Jersey College for Girls and Victoria College have paid their respects to murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

Students and staff held a vigil today (24 January) to remember the Irish teacher and to discuss violence against women.

The 23-year-old was attacked whilst out running beside a canal in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland on 12 January.

Students from both colleges gathered at JCG to pay their respects and raise awareness on issues many women face.

This comes after several serious allegations were made by JCG pupils involving Victoria College students last year.

Eleanor Christie, student at Jersey College for Girls

"I think it's really important for us to recognise that this is happening and to raise awareness of it.

"When people aren't aware, you can't do anything and I think by doing this, lots of people have come, and we've raised awareness so from here on out, we can tackle it."

The vigil was organised by teacher Danielle Mynes, who wanted to mark Jersey's solidarity against crimes against women, even those which do not happen on our doorsteps.

Danielle Mynes, English teacher

"It is very relevant because, yes it did happen in Ireland, but Ashling could have been your daughter, your sister, your friend, your teacher, your child's teacher.

"It is a life and it is a woman out for a run in the middle of the day. Like what was spoken about by the speakers here earlier, we all deserve to feel safe, no matter where we are, no matter what time of day."

The vigil was also attended by Jersey politicians Constable Karen Shenton-Stone and Deputy Jess Perchard, who spoke with students and highlighted the need for action to stop even more violence against women.

Constable Shenton-Stone told ITV News she was not expecting the high amount of students to attend and welcomed the attendance of Victoria College pupils.

Karen Shenton-Stone, Constable of St Martin

"I thought the message that's going out to everybody and to see the boys here as well from Victoria College, I was really pleased to see them.

"Obviously the majority of men in our society are really decent, upstanding individuals, but its for all of us to tackle this male violence and to actually recognise that it's throughout society and we really need to do something, we need to stand up to it."