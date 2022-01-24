Mental health support launched for ex-services personnel in Guernsey

The Royal British Legion is offering mental health support for ex-services personnel in Guernsey.

The Psychology Support Service is being funded by the The Royal British Legion.

Veterans will be offered four free sessions with an appointed psychologist for those who are struggling with their mental health.

The initiative has been launched after a pilot survey found a lack of mental health services aimed specifically at the armed forces in Guernsey.

Ben Rowe, an Army Veteran, backs the new service, it is more tailored to Veteran's needs.

Ben Rowe, Army Veteran

"Military people are very different beasts. They need someone to talk to on their level. It's no good sending them to a psychologist who doesn't know what they've been going through."

If you think you could use the service or would like to find out more, please call the RBL Guernsey Psychology Support Service on 07781 131389 between 9:30am and 7:30pm.