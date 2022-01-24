Play video

Video report by Alex Spiceley

No electric vehicle charging points have been installed in new residential homes built by the Government of Jersey over the last three years.

A Freedom of Information request put to the States by ITV Channel TV reveals just two electric vehicle charging points have been installed at Les Quennevais school.

The Government of Jersey also say they have not insisted on the installation of charging points in privately developed builds during this time as it is not the law to do so.

The government said: "The GOJ have not insisted upon the installation of any electric vehicle charging since there is currently no Bye-law requirement that legislates for charging points to be included as part of new developments."

In May 2019, politicians declared a climate emergency and voted to commit to making the island carbon neutral by 2030. Jersey's Infrastructure Minister says he is in talks with the island's electricity company about on-street charging points.